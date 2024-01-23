AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
P&G cuts annual profit forecast on slowing price hikes, Gillette business writedown

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:44pm

Procter & Gamble cut its annual profit forecast on Tuesday as the boost from earlier price hikes fades in the U.S. and after writing down the value of its Gillette business in December.

In December, P&G said it would record a $1.3 billion charge related to a drop in the book value of its Gillette business as volume growth slowed due to the hybrid post-pandemic work culture and a stronger dollar.

The company estimated it would record up to $2.5 billion in charges over two fiscal years due to the Gillette business write down and restructuring of certain markets.

The boost that consumer goods companies enjoyed from raising product prices for nearly two years is fading, with most of the firms easing back on price hikes.

Focus will now be on P&G’s ability to maintain strong volume growth as production costs ease.

DET, P&G’s sign partnership to contribute towards Dubai’s economic growth

P&G’s overall volumes were flat during the second quarter, while average prices across its product categories rose 4%. The company’s volumes have fallen for five quarters in a row.

The company now expects fiscal 2024 earnings to range from a fall of 1% to in line with fiscal 2023 earnings per share, compared with its prior forecast of a 6% to 9% growth.

P&G’s quarterly net sales rose 3.2% to $21.44 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $21.48 billion, according to LSEG data.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.84 per share, beating estimates of $1.70, helped by strong demand in the grooming and home care sector, sending P&G’s shares up nearly 1% in premarket trading.

