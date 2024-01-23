AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,645 Increased By 66.7 (1.01%)
BR30 23,663 Increased By 114.7 (0.49%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

J&J beats profit estimates on pharmaceutical unit strength

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:10pm

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations, helped by demand for its blockbuster psoriasis treatment Stelara and strength in its medical device unit.

It expects higher revenue from its multiple myeloma drug Darzalex and newer oncology drugs such as Carvykti and Tecvayli to help it meet its 2025 pharmaceutical sales target of $57 billion.

The company is expected to face fresh competition that year from the first biosimilar versions of its blockbuster psoriasis treatment Stelara.

Anti-inflammatory drug Stelara brought in sales of $2.75 billion for the quarter compared with analysts’ average estimate of $2.63 billion, according to LSEG data.

A key patent for Stelara expired in the United States last year but J&J struck deals with competitors to delay the launches of their biosimilars until 2025.

Analysts have said they expect the delay to make Stelara a larger contributor to J&J’s 2024 and 2025 sales than previously anticipated.

Amgen’s Wezlana is expected to be the first near-copy of Stelara to launch in the U.S. next year. Stelara biosimilars outside the U.S. are expected to launch in mid-to-second half of 2024.

J&J’s medical device business also benefitted last year from a resurgence in demand for joint replacement and other surgeries that were delayed during the pandemic.

The drug and medical device maker posted an adjusted profit of $2.29 per share, slightly beating Wall Street expectations of $2.28 per share.

Quarterly revenue was $21.40 billion, above market expectations of $21.01 billion.

Johnson & Johnson

J&J beats profit estimates on pharmaceutical unit strength

Rupee records 5th consecutive gain, settles at 279.79 against US dollar

KSE-100 extends gains as bullish trend continues

Israel says 24 troops killed in Gaza, highest single-day toll

Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house

SC reserves verdict on former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

Fauji Foods sees turnaround, earns Rs605mn in 2023

Tax on ‘deemed income’: interim relief till February 19

Oil eases slightly on mixed supply cues, geopolitical tensions

Hindus throng Ram temple in India’s Ayodhya as it opens to the public

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read more stories