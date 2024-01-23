AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.17%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
DGKC 74.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.49%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.87%)
FFBL 30.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (5.75%)
FFL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.8%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
HBL 116.23 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.37%)
HUBC 118.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.22%)
OGDC 136.07 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.9%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PIBTL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.39%)
PPL 128.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-2.49%)
PRL 29.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (4.86%)
PTC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.35%)
SEARL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
SNGP 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.16%)
SSGC 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
TRG 80.61 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (4.82%)
UNITY 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,667 Increased By 88.4 (1.34%)
BR30 23,832 Increased By 284 (1.21%)
KSE100 64,622 Increased By 683 (1.07%)
KSE30 21,831 Increased By 229.5 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC resumes hearing for former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

BR Web Desk Published 23 Jan, 2024 01:49pm

The Supreme Court resumed on Tuesday the hearing of an appeal lodged by former judge of the Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against his removal from office.

A five-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan is hearing the case.

The proceedings are being broadcast live.

The former judge was removed vide notification issued by President Arif Alvi on October 11, 2019 upon the recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for making a speech to the Rawalpindi Bar Association on July 21, 2018.

In his speech, he blamed the higher judiciary for the country’s ‘deplorable’ state of affairs.

In 2019, the IHC ex-judge had challenged the SJC report and the President’s order in the SC.

The former IHC judge stated he was discriminated against for making a public speech while the chairman of the SJC (ex-CJP Saqib Nisar) went on making speeches, addressing Bar Council, attending conventions and meeting members of the armed forces, including the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff and even declaring that whole judiciary was incompetent.

Shaukat stated that he only pointed out interference by some elements in the administration of justice.

Supreme Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

SC resumes hearing for former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Bullish trend persists at bourse, KSE-100 up over 500 points

Israel says 24 troops killed in Gaza, highest single-day toll

Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

Fauji Foods sees turnaround, earns Rs605mn in 2023

Oil steadies on mixed supply cues, cautious outlook on China

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Read more stories