AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
DGKC 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.25%)
FFBL 30.32 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (5.64%)
FFL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.7%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.17%)
HUBC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
OGDC 135.90 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.77%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
PIBTL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
PPL 128.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.28%)
PRL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (6.07%)
PTC 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.06%)
SEARL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.71%)
SNGP 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.25%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.89%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
TRG 79.10 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.86%)
UNITY 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.51%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,658 Increased By 80.3 (1.22%)
BR30 23,749 Increased By 201 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,500 Increased By 560.3 (0.88%)
KSE30 21,783 Increased By 181.6 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand recovers from three-month lows

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 12:25pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand firmed against a weaker dollar early on Tuesday, recovering from the lows it touched in the previous session.

At 0624 GMT, the rand traded at 19.1025 against the dollar , 0.5% stronger than its previous close.

On Monday, the currency sank to its lowest in more than three months.

The dollar was last down about 0.2% against a basket of global currencies.

“The rand remains a passenger along for the ride and will likely take its direction from developments in the dollar,” ETM Analytics said in a note.

South African rand extends losses against strong dollar

This week, investors will focus on consumer and producer price inflation figures for December, which will be released ahead of the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) rate decision.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2 basis points to 9.695%.

South Africa's rand

South African rand recovers from three-month lows

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Bullish trend persists at bourse, KSE-100 up over 500 points

Israel says 24 troops killed in Gaza, highest single-day toll

Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

SC resumes hearing for former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

Fauji Foods sees turnaround, earns Rs605mn in 2023

Oil steadies on mixed supply cues, cautious outlook on China

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Read more stories