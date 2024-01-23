AIRLINK 57.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (6.48%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
DFML 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
FCCL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.46%)
GGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HBL 116.10 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
HUBC 117.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
KEL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
OGDC 133.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.84%)
PIAA 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
PPL 127.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.85%)
PRL 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.82%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
SEARL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
SNGP 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.55%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.51%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,614 Increased By 36 (0.55%)
BR30 23,551 Increased By 3.3 (0.01%)
KSE100 64,139 Increased By 200 (0.31%)
KSE30 21,674 Increased By 72.6 (0.34%)
Indian bond yields seen steady before state debt sale

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 10:30am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to be relatively unchanged in the early session on Tuesday, as traders await fresh supply of debt through a sale of bonds by states.

India’s benchmark 10-year yield is expected to move in the 7.16%-7.20% range, following its previous close at 7.1790% on Friday, a trader with a primary dealership said.

India’s foreign exchange, bond and money markets were shut on Monday as the Maharashtra state government declared a public holiday.

“We are unlikely to see any major action, as US yields remain elevated, and there are no other major triggers driving the markets for now. Demand for state debt could provide some cues about investor appetite,” the trader said.

Indian states aim to raise 242.80 billion rupees ($2.92 billion) through a sale of bonds, marking the highest quantum in over two months and slightly exceeding the scheduled amount.

The auction will be followed by a central government bond sale, through which New Delhi will raise 330 billion rupees, including 160 billion rupees from benchmark papers.

US yields eased slightly on Monday ahead of key economic data during the week, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision next week.

India bond yields follow US peers higher before debt auction

Still, the 10-year US yield stayed above 4.10%, as investors trimmed bets on the timing and pace of rate cuts by the Fed in 2024, following a slew of strong economic data in recent days.

Traders have now trimmed the odds of the first Fed rate cut by March to 43% from 81% on Jan. 12, while the probability of a 150 bps cut in 2024 has dropped to 47% from 91% in the same period, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Market participants will also be awaiting the Union Budget for the next financial year due on Feb. 1, where the government will target reducing the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP to 5.30% in 2024-25, from 5.90% in the current year ending March 2024, as per a Reuters poll.

Indian government bond

