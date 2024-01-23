Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Monday decided to fully restore diplomatic ties with the return of the ambassadors to their respective capitals by Friday followed by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian’s visit to Islamabad.

This was announced through a joint statement issued on Monday simultaneously both in Islamabad and Tehran in the wake of a telephonic conversation between caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian held on 19 January 2024.

“Following the telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, it has been mutually agreed that ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by 26 January 2024,” read the joint statement.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Jilani, it added that Foreign Minister of Iran, Abdollahian, will undertake a visit to Pakistan on 29 January 2024.

During the telephonic conversation last week, the two foreign ministers had agreed to de-escalate the situation. “The two foreign ministers agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened,” according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

Underscoring the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, the caretaker foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to work with Iran based on the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation. It added that the caretaker foreign minister stressed that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty must underpin this cooperation.

Tension escalated between the two neighbouring countries following Tehran’s last week strikes inside Pakistan’s Panjgur, Balochistan, targeting what it described as “headquarters” of the militant group Jaish al-Adl, responsible for terror attacks inside Iran.

This prompted Islamabad to launch back a series of strikes inside Iranian territory across the border in less than 48 hours, targeting “hideouts” used by terrorist organisations, namely Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in its Sistan-Balochistan province.

The decision to de-escalate the tension was formally taken in the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on 19 January 2024.

“The forum [NSC] expressed that Iran, being a neighbourly and brotherly Muslim country, existing multiple communication channels between the two countries should be mutually utilised to address each other’s security concerns in the larger interest of regional peace and stability,” the NSC had decided while impressing upon Pakistan’s commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in accordance with the UN charter and international norms.

The NSC had also reiterated the resolve to deal with the menace of terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, with an iron hand. “The meeting also concluded that in line with the universal principles governing the conduct of good neighbourly relations, the two countries would mutually be able to overcome minor irritants through dialogue and diplomacy and pave the way to further deepen their historic relations,” read the statement of the NSC.

The was attended by caretaker ministers for Defence, Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Information, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff as well as heads of intelligence agencies.

