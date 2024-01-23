AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-01-23

Punjab CM likely to become new PCB Chairman

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:15am

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi is likely to be nominated for the post of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman, which vacated after the resignation of Ch Zaka Ashraf.

Sources claimed that Ch Zaka Ashraf resigned after he was conveyed to quit the office. The Prime Minister, who is patron of the PCB, will nominate the next PCB Chairman. After the PM’s nomination, Naqvi will be inducted to the PCB Interim Management Committee.

Ch Zaka Ashraf tendered his resignation as the PCB’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman departing from his role 16 days prior to the scheduled completion of his extended three-month term, which commenced on November 4 last year.

The resignation, addressed to the patron-in-chief of PCB, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, was submitted shortly after Mr Ashraf had chaired his final IMC meeting. Zaka expressed gratitude to the patron for the trust placed in him during his tenure, adding that he did his best to perform.

Moreover, in order to make the Wahga Border Parade Ground larger than that of India, the caretaker government of Punjab has decided to expand it further.

In this connection, CM Naqvi chaired a second meeting and he was presented the second design of the ground’s expansion project, prepared by the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and Infrastructure Development Authority, Punjab (IDAP).

The CM was told that over Rs2 billion would be spent if the project was completed as per the second design. The meeting approved the plan proposed for the ground’s expansion under which its capacity to accommodate people would jump from 6,500 to 20,000. The decision was taken in view of shrinking capacity of the ground to accommodate spectators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCB Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker CM Punjab Ch Zaka Ashraf

Punjab CM likely to become new PCB Chairman

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Anti-judiciary drive: Govt identifies 500 accounts

Read more stories