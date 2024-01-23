Punjab CM likely to become new PCB Chairman

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi is likely to be nominated for the post of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman, which vacated after the resignation of Ch Zaka Ashraf.

Sources claimed that Ch Zaka Ashraf resigned after he was conveyed to quit the office. The Prime Minister, who is patron of the PCB, will nominate the next PCB Chairman. After the PM’s nomination, Naqvi will be inducted to the PCB Interim Management Committee.

Ch Zaka Ashraf tendered his resignation as the PCB’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman departing from his role 16 days prior to the scheduled completion of his extended three-month term, which commenced on November 4 last year.

The resignation, addressed to the patron-in-chief of PCB, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, was submitted shortly after Mr Ashraf had chaired his final IMC meeting. Zaka expressed gratitude to the patron for the trust placed in him during his tenure, adding that he did his best to perform.

Moreover, in order to make the Wahga Border Parade Ground larger than that of India, the caretaker government of Punjab has decided to expand it further.

In this connection, CM Naqvi chaired a second meeting and he was presented the second design of the ground’s expansion project, prepared by the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and Infrastructure Development Authority, Punjab (IDAP).

The CM was told that over Rs2 billion would be spent if the project was completed as per the second design. The meeting approved the plan proposed for the ground’s expansion under which its capacity to accommodate people would jump from 6,500 to 20,000. The decision was taken in view of shrinking capacity of the ground to accommodate spectators.

