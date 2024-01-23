AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
Rank-pinning ceremony of newly promoted police officers held

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

LAHORE: Punjab Police arranged the rank pinning ceremony of newly promoted officers who got promotions from DSP to SP rank at the Central Police Office. Additional Chief Secretary Home Mian Shakeel Ahmed was the chief guest of the event.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and ACS Home Mian Shakeel Ahmed pinned the ranks of SPs to newly promoted officers. DSPs including Nasir Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas Rana, Muhammad Javed Akhtar Jatoi, Waseem Akhtar and Azhar were among those promoted to SP.

ACS Home Mian Shakeel Ahmed, while addressing the ceremony said that departmental promotion is an important milestone for any government employee. Promotion scrutiny in Police Service Pakistan and Pakistan Administrator Service cadres are very strict.

Due to effective coordination with police leadership, various rules drafting, development schemes, driving licensing issuance, special initiative up-gradation of police stations were completed quickly during last year. Mian Shakeel Ahmed said that our coordination has been very good, beside it we have received full support from the Chief Minister of Punjab.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar congratulated the promoted officers and ordered them to perform their supervisory role more diligently. He said that promotion to SPs rank is the most important promotion of the department where important supervisory responsibilities are assigned to the officers.

IGP Punjab directed that the promoted officers should serve and protect the people wholeheartedly as representatives of the people. He also directed the officers to ensure transparency, impartiality and merit in official affairs, public service delivery, and financial matters.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Training Rao Munir, DIG Elite Mansoor ul Haque Rana, AIG Admin Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan, AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem, Registrar CPO and other officers participated in the ceremony.

