AIRLINK 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
DGKC 72.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.39%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.21%)
HBL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.73%)
HUBC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.59%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.47%)
PIAA 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 8.10 (6.59%)
PRL 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.24%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.53%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.44%)
SNGP 74.80 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (4.91%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.71%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,568 Increased By 80 (1.23%)
BR30 23,517 Increased By 553.1 (2.41%)
KSE100 63,864 Increased By 581.4 (0.92%)
KSE30 21,578 Increased By 302.6 (1.42%)
Markets

Most Gulf markets rise in early trade

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 02:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, tracking global peers, while Abu Dhabi struggled to pick up amid weaker oil prices.

The Qatari benchmark index increased 0.7%, lifted by gains in all sectors in positive territory with Qatar Islamic Bank jumping 1.9% and Industries Qatar surging 1.3%.

Separately, state-owned Qatar Energy could sign a long-term deal to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Indian buyers on cheaper and more flexible terms than existing contracts, trade sources said.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was up 0.5%, supported by a 9.9% surge in media giant MBC Group and 1.2% rise in Saudi Basic Industries Corp(SABIC).

Saudi chemical manufacturer SABIC has given the go-ahead for a $6.4 billion China petrochemical plant, it said in an exchange filing on Sunday.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index edged up 0.2%, aided by gains in the financial sector with Emirate’s largest lender Emirates NBD rising 0.9% and Emaar Properties adding 0.7%.

Meanwhile, oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell 0.3% on Monday with Brent trading at $78.35 a barrel by 0745 GMT.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index retreated 0.4%, weighed down by a 0.6% slide in conglomerate International Holding Company and 1.3% drop in Multiply Group.

