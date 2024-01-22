AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-22

Goldman Sachs beats profit estimates as equity traders ride market rebound

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:37am

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as its equity traders capitalized on a market recovery and revenue from asset and wealth management rose, offsetting weaker investment banking.

Stock markets have rallied as economists and investors grow more confident the US will avoid a recession. Market participants are also debating when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates, which could act as another catalyst for activity.

“This was a year of execution for Goldman Sachs,” CEO David Solomon said in a statement. “With everything we achieved in 2023 coupled with our clear and simplified strategy, we have a much stronger platform for 2024.” The bank’s shares climbed 1.3% in trading before the bell. They were up 12.3% last year, compared with gains of 27% for JPMorgan Chase and 10% for Morgan Stanley.

Goldman’s equity trading revenue jumped 26% in the fourth quarter, while its revenue from asset and wealth management rose 23% to $4.39 billion.

The unit also booked a gain of $349 million from a deal to sell part of its wealth business to an independent wealth manager.

Investment banking fees fell 12% to $1.65 billion, as a decline in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) offset gains from debt and stock sales.

Revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) trading fell 24% as weakness in interest rate products and currencies dragged down gains from mortgage products.

The bank’s profit was $2.01 billion, or $5.48 per share, for the latest quarter, compared with $1.33 billion, or $3.32 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $3.51 per share, according to LSEG data.

Goldman had a headcount of 45,300 at the end of December, 1% less than in the third quarter and nearly 7% lower than in the year-earlier period.

The bank laid off thousands of employees in 2023, including cuts to its workforce in January that were the largest since the 2008 financial crisis.

Goldman is among the banking giants that will pay a special assessment fee to refill a government deposit insurance fund (DIF) that was drained of $16 billion by the collapse of two regional banks last year.

It recognized a $529 million expense tied to the fee in the fourth quarter.

Goldman’s platform solutions unit, which houses some of its consumer operations, reported a 12% jump in revenue to $577 million.

The jump was driven by higher average credit card balances, which cushioned the hit from markdowns related to the portfolio of GreenSky loans held for sale.

Goldman has been slimming down its ill-fated consumer business, after a reorganization in 2022 that saw it merge its traditional mainstays of trading and investment banking.

GreenSky, which facilitates home improvement loans for consumers, was sold to a consortium of investment firms led by Sixth Street Partners.

Goldman Sachs traders

Goldman Sachs beats profit estimates as equity traders ride market rebound

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

US taking attack on troops at Iraq base ‘extremely seriously’: White House

UN condemns Israel for ‘heartbreaking’ killings in Gaza

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

Section 214C of ITO 2001: Whole income tax audit selection process not ultra vires to law: FBR

Israel OKs plan for Gaza tax funds to be held by Norway

Bilawal urges PTI workers to support his party

‘Four survivors’ after Russian jet crashes in Afghan mountains

Reforms in taxation system demanded

Read more stories