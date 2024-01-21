AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas sees Australian Open exit as another chance to evolve

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2024 03:13pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Stefanos Tsitsipas said he hoped to emerge stronger from his fourth-round defeat by Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open on Sunday after the Greek world number seven suffered his earliest exit in four years at the Melbourne Park Grand Slam.

The 25-year-old reached the last four in 2019 and lost in the third round the following year, but embarked on two more semi-final runs before losing to 10-times champion Novak Djokovic in last year’s title clash.

Tsitsipas said he would need a few days to reflect and recover from his 7-6(3) 5-7 6-3 6-3 defeat.

“It’s not a negative feeling,” he told reporters.

“It’s a feeling of evolution, of change, which is constant. Change is always constant. One day you’re in the top 10, the other day you’re not there anymore. “So you have to keep on working and allowing yourself to flourish through these experiences, allow yourself to seek for all these moments that have been working for you over the last few years, give it another shot time after time.”

Kostyuk makes last eight to end Timofeeva’s Australian Open run

Tsitsipas, who is yet to win a Grand Slam, said dealing with setbacks was part of the job. “There’s way more moments in your career that are painful and tough to deal with, suffering and all that, than moments of glory and success and opening champagne bottles,” he added.

“These are a small percentage of what a tennis player lives on a yearly basis.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open Melbourne Park Grand Slam

Stefanos Tsitsipas sees Australian Open exit as another chance to evolve

More policy rate hike likely if price pressures reemerge, IMF told

TMU of SBA amended

Power tariff: Timely adjustments critical to energy sector viability: IMF

IMF assured of building reserves, free floating exchange rate

IMF asks for another hike in gas prices

Second review: IMF urged to reschedule access date to Mar 15 in LoI

Israeli soldiers killed 15 Palestinian in north Gaza

Pakistan skipper relieved after beating New Zealand in fifth T20

‘Contingency’ revenue steps agreed with IMF

North Korea FM says 'ready to greet' Putin

Read more stories