Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Jan 19, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        18-Jan-24      17-Jan-24      16-Jan-24      12-Jan-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104385       0.104413       0.104539       0.104471
Euro                             0.816963       0.817337        0.81717       0.818979
Japanese yen                   0.00507074       0.005098       0.005149       0.005154
U.K. pound                        0.95286       0.953572       0.949672       0.952544
U.S. dollar                       0.75123       0.751436       0.750937       0.748473
Algerian dinar                 0.00558333       0.005582       0.005583
Australian dollar                0.492657       0.493769       0.496745       0.501776
Botswana pula                     0.05499       0.054855       0.055269       0.055462
Brazilian real                    0.15208       0.152298       0.153152       0.154207
Brunei dollar                    0.559034       0.559063       0.561574       0.562592
Canadian dollar                  0.556261       0.555714       0.556951       0.559104
Chilean peso                  0.000810589       0.000815       0.000823       0.000821
Czech koruna                    0.0330095       0.033016       0.033052       0.033186
Danish krone                                    0.109584       0.109567       0.109834
Indian rupee                   0.00903743       0.009039        0.00905       0.009019
Israeli New Shekel               0.199477       0.198582       0.199293       0.200771
Korean won                    0.000559284       0.000565       0.000569       0.000569
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44342         2.4433        2.44326
Malaysian ringgit                 0.15926       0.159354       0.160337       0.161187
Mauritian rupee                 0.0168419       0.016697                      0.016809
Mexican peso                    0.0436774       0.043446       0.043761       0.044399
New Zealand dollar               0.459941       0.461231       0.463103       0.466935
Norwegian krone                 0.0713751       0.071486       0.072102       0.072627
Omani rial                        1.95378        1.95432        1.95302
Peruvian sol                                    0.201295       0.202245       0.202838
Philippine peso                 0.0134112       0.013446       0.013438       0.013338
Polish zloty                     0.185778       0.185843       0.186069       0.188314
Qatari riyal                     0.206382       0.206438       0.206301
Russian ruble                                   0.008505       0.008568       0.008493
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200328       0.200383        0.20025
Singapore dollar                 0.559034       0.559063       0.561574       0.562592
South African rand               0.039528        0.03953       0.039828        0.04028
Swedish krona                   0.0718901       0.071744       0.072178       0.072734
Swiss franc                      0.868574       0.869818        0.87298       0.876843
Thai baht                       0.0211109       0.021138       0.021368       0.021347
Trinidadian dollar                0.11095        0.11126       0.111161         0.1108
U.A.E. dirham                                   0.204612       0.204476
Uruguayan peso                  0.0190919       0.019129       0.019126        0.01909
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF SDR Currency values

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

