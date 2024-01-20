WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 19, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Jan-24 17-Jan-24 16-Jan-24 12-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104385 0.104413 0.104539 0.104471 Euro 0.816963 0.817337 0.81717 0.818979 Japanese yen 0.00507074 0.005098 0.005149 0.005154 U.K. pound 0.95286 0.953572 0.949672 0.952544 U.S. dollar 0.75123 0.751436 0.750937 0.748473 Algerian dinar 0.00558333 0.005582 0.005583 Australian dollar 0.492657 0.493769 0.496745 0.501776 Botswana pula 0.05499 0.054855 0.055269 0.055462 Brazilian real 0.15208 0.152298 0.153152 0.154207 Brunei dollar 0.559034 0.559063 0.561574 0.562592 Canadian dollar 0.556261 0.555714 0.556951 0.559104 Chilean peso 0.000810589 0.000815 0.000823 0.000821 Czech koruna 0.0330095 0.033016 0.033052 0.033186 Danish krone 0.109584 0.109567 0.109834 Indian rupee 0.00903743 0.009039 0.00905 0.009019 Israeli New Shekel 0.199477 0.198582 0.199293 0.200771 Korean won 0.000559284 0.000565 0.000569 0.000569 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44342 2.4433 2.44326 Malaysian ringgit 0.15926 0.159354 0.160337 0.161187 Mauritian rupee 0.0168419 0.016697 0.016809 Mexican peso 0.0436774 0.043446 0.043761 0.044399 New Zealand dollar 0.459941 0.461231 0.463103 0.466935 Norwegian krone 0.0713751 0.071486 0.072102 0.072627 Omani rial 1.95378 1.95432 1.95302 Peruvian sol 0.201295 0.202245 0.202838 Philippine peso 0.0134112 0.013446 0.013438 0.013338 Polish zloty 0.185778 0.185843 0.186069 0.188314 Qatari riyal 0.206382 0.206438 0.206301 Russian ruble 0.008505 0.008568 0.008493 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200328 0.200383 0.20025 Singapore dollar 0.559034 0.559063 0.561574 0.562592 South African rand 0.039528 0.03953 0.039828 0.04028 Swedish krona 0.0718901 0.071744 0.072178 0.072734 Swiss franc 0.868574 0.869818 0.87298 0.876843 Thai baht 0.0211109 0.021138 0.021368 0.021347 Trinidadian dollar 0.11095 0.11126 0.111161 0.1108 U.A.E. dirham 0.204612 0.204476 Uruguayan peso 0.0190919 0.019129 0.019126 0.01909 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

