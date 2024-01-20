AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-20

Rights activists concerned at sale of nicotine pouches

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

ISLAMABAD: The sale of nicotine pouches by the tobacco industry in Pakistan is highly hazardous for the public health, rights activists stressed on Friday.

Waseela Foundation raised an alarm on the aggressive promotion and marketing of local or international brands that carry these nicotine-addictive products.

The Foundation urged the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination to immediately pay attention to this issue.

“We feel that the sale of nicotine should be instantly controlled,” said Dr Ziauddin Islam, Former Technical and Focal Person of the Government of Pakistan to World Health Organizations Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and Technical Advisor, Waseela Foundation.

He said if nicotine pouches are to be sold, then they should only be sold under the prescription of a registered medical doctor. This would make sure that consumers become familiar with dangers associated with the use of nicotine in general.

The uncontrolled and ongoing promotion, marketing, and sale of highly addictive nicotine pouches by the tobacco industry in Pakistan is highly hazardous.

These pouches contain an extremely addictive drug called nicotine. Nicotine use is known to cause severe health problems such as heart disease, stroke, and lung diseases, among others. Despite all these risks, nicotine pouches are being marketed and sold freely; this can lead to addiction and widespread health problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Health Ministry of National Health nicotine pouches Rights activists sale of nicotine pouches

Rights activists concerned at sale of nicotine pouches

Trade settlement in Chinese RMB soars 600pc

Revamp ‘fait accompli’, Shamshad tells FBR managers

De-escalation in interest of both countries: PM

Nepra renews distribution and supplier licence to KE

Dasu transmission line contracts: Ali pledges to conduct ‘fair inquiry’

Jilani tells Turkish FM: No interest in ‘escalation’

Pakistan, Iran agree to end stand-off

Security personnel not allowed to ask voters to prove identity

PMIC takes notice of delays in PSDP projects

Jul-Dec: Petroleum group imports down 13.78pc YoY

Read more stories