At least 12 children, two teachers drown in Indian lake after boat capsizes

AHMEDABAD (India): At least 12 children and their two teachers drowned in India on Thursday when a boat on which they were riding during a picnic capsized, officials said.

Rescuers pulled 20 children to safety from Harni lake in Vadodara city and are searching for two more who are missing, police and district officials said, adding that some children are undergoing intensive care treatment.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the boat and local media reports cited overcrowding as a possible reason behind the incident, which police did not confirm. Senior city police official Anupam Singh Gahlaut said the victims had not been provided life jackets during the boat ride.