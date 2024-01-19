Manifestoes: Speakers urge parties to present clear roadmap

ISLAMABAD: The speakers at a seminar on Thursday called upon the political parties to present a clear roadmap in their manifestoes for resolving challenges being faced by the country.

Speaking at a seminar titled, “Changing Landscape of Pakistani Electorate and Role of Political Parties in Fair Representation”, they urged the leaders of political parties to work for the real development of the country.

They emphasized the inclusion of media in discussing economic matters and urged them to contribute ideas for steering the country out of challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid said that the Information Ministry is providing a uniform platform to all political parties through a series of seminars.

She said through this series of seminars, the government wants to initiate debate on issues being faced by the country and their solutions in the backdrop of upcoming general elections.

The Press Information Officer (PIO) Tariq Mahmoud said that the Press Information Department (PID) is holding these seminars to create awareness among the general public about the importance of upcoming general elections.

He said that the platform provided by the Information Ministry is assisting candidates of political parties to present their party manifestoes to the masses.

The leaders of different political parties, journalists, and academia took part in the discussion on the upcoming general elections and its impact on the general public.

