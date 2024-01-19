AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
IG Sindh for using modern techniques to track habitual criminals

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

KARACHI: IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Thursday directed his concerned subordinates to approach the satellite based tracking system providing companies for tracking the habitual criminals and keeping a constant watch on them.

He was presiding over a meeting here.

He said the Central Police Office has taken necessary measures to develop the policing of Sindh province on more effective, integrated and modern lines, including electronic tagging, RFID tagging, electronic sheet and other issues.

DIGs, T&T, Headquarters, IT, Investigation/Crime, Admin, Karachi, CIA, Establishment, Apart from MT, Finance, Operations, Admin, E&M, Logistics, Legal, AI participated in the meeting.

Project Director IT and others gave separate briefings regarding the respective departments.

The representatives of the tracking companies present on this occasion gave a briefing on the tracking devices and all the issues to be done under it and their priorities and also told about how the devices can be made effective and efficient in the tracking system.

IG said that we need steps like using modern techniques to track habitual criminals keeping in mind the requirements of the modern era.

The IG Sindh gave instructions that the consultation of the experts who have access to the overall priorities and principles of the laws and regulations and their suggestions for setting up the Habitual Offender Monitoring Rules 2024 in a comprehensive manner.

Arrangements should be ensured so that the implementation and sustainability of the laws are long-lasting, he said.

The IG Sindh was informed that 60% police personnel from all over Sindh have been registered on the e-sheet. While the rest of the staff also being registered.

The IG ordered that the officers of the districts who implement up to 60% of the e-sheet application should be given certificates of appreciation, while those less than that should be warned to register their staff immediately and submit report by the end of the month.

IG Sindh gave instructions to take steps to destroy the unnecessary materials in the warehouses (Malkhana) in coordination and cooperation with the District Police Officers, High Court and Deputy Commissioners so that the unnecessary goods can be removed from the warehouses.

