AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-19

Habib University launches new lecture series

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

KARACHI: Habib University, a leading liberal arts institution, launched its new lecture series on â€œReshaping Philanthropy in the Islamic Worldâ€ with the inaugural lecture on â€œUniversities as Nurseries of Ethical Leadership and Social Responsibility for the Advancement of Muslim Societiesâ€ delivered by Dr. Hasnain Walji, the Executive Director of United Global Initiative on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

As a unique community-owned higher education institution, the first of its kind in Pakistan, Habib University has been at the forefront of reshaping philanthropy to gear resources towards an oft neglected sector â€“ higher education. This lecture series was launched in line with this mission.

Dr Walji, an educator, author, social entrepreneur and medical researcher shared his insights on higher education and emphasized the crucial role of universities in molding ethical leaders and socially responsible citizens.

He shed light on the unique standpoint higher education institutes hold in Muslim societies, where religion and culture deeply influence daily lives. Universities serve as central spaces to integrate ethical principles and inculcate social consciousness in the young so that they may become thoughtful leaders who can positively impact their communities in line with Islamic values, stressed Dr Walji. This positions universities as ideal spaces for the ethical regeneration of society in a manner that cultivates sustainable futures.

â€œThe idea of Reshaping Philanthropy in the Islamic World means when we have to do something for humanity, we give something that is really close to our heart,â€ said Dr Walji, highlighting the need for charitable investments in higher education.

â€œThe philanthropists from our communities need to understand one phrase, if you think education is expensive, try ignorance; its impact is far more expensive,â€ he added.

Earlier, as the session began, Dr Nauman Naqvi, Associate Professor of Comparative Humanities at Habib University, underscored on the principles of love, generosity and sacrifice, which define Muslim civilization.

"Pakistan is the most generous nation in the world, but ironically, the generosity in higher education is not taken seriously,â€ he noted.

The lecture drew attention to the profound responsibility of higher education institutes to promote academic freedom, critical thinking and cultural values in building an equitable and sustainable society for the present and future generations.

Moreover, it exemplified Habib Universityâ€™s commitment to nurturing thought leaders whose leadership skills extend beyond the classroom and professional development to the community at large.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Habib University

Habib University launches new lecture series

$5.968bn borrowed from multiple sources during 1HFY

Gwadar coal-fired project: Inter-ministerial committee formed to review progress

Vulnerability of economy: Shamshad highlights five critical areas

PIDE webinar: Economist talks of GDP decline during BJP rule

FBR probe against PSW concludes: No revenue loss in ‘unlawful’ clearance of $847m goods

PM witnesses signing of Pak-Dubai inter-govt framework agreements

Meeting with trade officials lined up: MoC

Muzaffarabad: CCoE may allow ministry to undertake water project

Senate panel told: Gwadar Port rail connectivity with ML-1, Quetta enters 2nd phase

Tax on banks: FBR mulling hiring legal counsel

Read more stories