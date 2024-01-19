Habib University launches new lecture series

KARACHI: Habib University, a leading liberal arts institution, launched its new lecture series on â€œReshaping Philanthropy in the Islamic Worldâ€ with the inaugural lecture on â€œUniversities as Nurseries of Ethical Leadership and Social Responsibility for the Advancement of Muslim Societiesâ€ delivered by Dr. Hasnain Walji, the Executive Director of United Global Initiative on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

As a unique community-owned higher education institution, the first of its kind in Pakistan, Habib University has been at the forefront of reshaping philanthropy to gear resources towards an oft neglected sector â€“ higher education. This lecture series was launched in line with this mission.

Dr Walji, an educator, author, social entrepreneur and medical researcher shared his insights on higher education and emphasized the crucial role of universities in molding ethical leaders and socially responsible citizens.

He shed light on the unique standpoint higher education institutes hold in Muslim societies, where religion and culture deeply influence daily lives. Universities serve as central spaces to integrate ethical principles and inculcate social consciousness in the young so that they may become thoughtful leaders who can positively impact their communities in line with Islamic values, stressed Dr Walji. This positions universities as ideal spaces for the ethical regeneration of society in a manner that cultivates sustainable futures.

â€œThe idea of Reshaping Philanthropy in the Islamic World means when we have to do something for humanity, we give something that is really close to our heart,â€ said Dr Walji, highlighting the need for charitable investments in higher education.

â€œThe philanthropists from our communities need to understand one phrase, if you think education is expensive, try ignorance; its impact is far more expensive,â€ he added.

Earlier, as the session began, Dr Nauman Naqvi, Associate Professor of Comparative Humanities at Habib University, underscored on the principles of love, generosity and sacrifice, which define Muslim civilization.

"Pakistan is the most generous nation in the world, but ironically, the generosity in higher education is not taken seriously,â€ he noted.

The lecture drew attention to the profound responsibility of higher education institutes to promote academic freedom, critical thinking and cultural values in building an equitable and sustainable society for the present and future generations.

Moreover, it exemplified Habib Universityâ€™s commitment to nurturing thought leaders whose leadership skills extend beyond the classroom and professional development to the community at large.

