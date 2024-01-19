AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
2024-01-19

Experts identify key cyber security trends

Published 19 Jan, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Experts from Kaspersky, a global cyber security and digital privacy company, has identified key cyber security trends and provided tips for parents to safeguard their children’s online activities.

Usman Qureshi, Country representative in Pakistan for Kaspersky told Business Recorder on Thursday that many of the trends that are playing out in society are also affecting children, making them potential targets for attackers. This includes both the development and popularity of AI and smart homes, as well as the expansion of the world of gaming and FinTech industry. Therefore, it is crucial to teach children the basics of cyber security from an early age how not to fall into the trap of cyber criminals, what cyber threats can occur during gaming, and how to properly protect your personal data. All this is now a must-have knowledge not only for adults, but also for the youngest users, Usman added.

According to a UN research, about 80 percent of young people claimed they interact with AI multiple times a day. With the development of AI, numerous little-known applications have emerged with seemingly harmless features. However, AI apps, specifically, chatbots can easily provide age-inappropriate content when prompted.

Kaspersky experts are convinced that protecting children from cyber security threats in 2024 requires proactive measures from parents by staying informed about the latest threats and actively monitoring their children’s online activities, parents can create a safer online environment for their kids. Kaspersky experts have developed the Kaspersky Cyber security Alphabet with key concepts from the cyber security industry.

The number of smart home threat cases with children being potential targets, will increase. Despite the increasing number of cases of threats to smart home devices, manufacturers are not rushing to create cyber-immune tech that pre-emptively prevents potential exploits of vulnerabilities. This also means children can become tools for cyber criminals in an attack, Kaspersky report added.

