Israel launches interceptor missile at threat over Red Sea

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 06:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JERUSALEM: An incoming aerial threat over the Red Sea on Thursday prompted Israeli forces to sound sirens in the southern resort city of Eilat and launch an interceptor missile, the military said, adding that any danger had passed.

The military statement did not specify what had been launched at Eilat nor whether it had been successfully shot down. The city has previously been the target of long-range missile or drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthis.

Battle of Khan Younis threatens biggest hospital still working in Gaza

Medics said there was no word of any casualties in the incident, during which witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion and local TV showed smoke above the Gulf of Aqaba.

