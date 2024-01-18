AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Markets

Copper hovers near six-week low on patchy recovery in China

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 06:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices hovered around a six-week low on Thursday, weighed down by uncertainty over interest rate cuts and patchy economic recovery in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $8,279 a metric ton at 1209 GMT. It dipped to $8,258 a ton on Wednesday for its lowest since Dec. 7.

The industrial metal is on track for its fourth straight week of losses. “In late 2023 there was bullish sentiment supported by rate cut expectations and the market priced that in,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

“At the start of this year there has been a setback, with inflation in the U.S. and United Kingdom still quite high and Chinese data not helping.”

Data on Wednesday showed China missed forecasts for economic growth while sales in the debt-heavy property sector continued to decline.

Copper slips on firm dollar, offset by China stimulus hopes

“The Chinese property market is big drag on the economy, but not so much on base metals demand,” Smith added.

China’s aluminium imports rose by 28% year on year to 3.1 million tonnes in 2023 thanks to robust demand.

Aluminium last traded at $2,175.5 a ton, down 0.14%. It had earlier slipped to $2,173.50 for its lowest since Dec. 14.

LME aluminium stocks have jumped by 25% since Dec. 14, indicating healthy supplies of the metal widely used in construction and transportation.

Supporting the metals market was a weaker dollar index, which eased from a one-month peak against major peers. A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

In other metals, LME zinc lost 0.7% to $2,448.50 a ton, nickel gained 0.4% to $16,135, tin rose 0.5% to $25,360 and lead was down 0.4% at $2,056.50.

