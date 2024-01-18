AIRLINK 53.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-3.24%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.17%)
DGKC 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.44%)
FCCL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
FFL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.21%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2%)
HBL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.66%)
MLCF 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.26%)
OGDC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.56%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
PPL 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.29%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.09%)
SEARL 51.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.95%)
SNGP 73.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
SSGC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,485 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.64%)
BR30 23,013 Decreased By -228.5 (-0.98%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UniCredit CEO denies buying shares in Pop Sondrio

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 02:35pm

MILAN: UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel on Thursday said his bank was not buying shares in Popolare di Sondrio, dismissing as “noise” a newspaper report about UniCredit being the lender behind stakebuilding in the smaller rival.

Daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday reported that a US investment bank had been building a 10% stake in Popolare di Sondrio to allow an Italian lender to become a significant shareholder, with UniCredit being the leading candidate.

“No, I’m not,” Orcel told Bloomberg Television in an interview when asked if UniCredit was buying shares in Popolare di Sondrio.

A veteran investment banker whose strategy constantly draws speculation given UniCredit’s large stash of excess capital, Orcel reiterated his stance about mergers and acquisitions potentially being a tool to accelerate growth at the right conditions.

UniCredit picks headhunters to advise board on own slate of nominees

“Every time I sit in an interview there is something. Yesterday it was Commerzbank, today Popolare di Sondrio… We’re very disciplined in saying: is it strategic? And does it fit in terms of valuation,” Orcel said.

“We know what is strategic, but valuations are misaligned. So there is a lot of intermediaries, and a lot of noise of people who try to create transactions but the numbers don’t fit.”

UniCredit

Comments

1000 characters

UniCredit CEO denies buying shares in Pop Sondrio

Iran summons Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires to protest air strike

Stocks plummet at PSX as Pakistan-Iran tensions take toll

‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’: Pakistan’s strikes inside Iran kill ‘several terrorists’

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Pakistan, Dubai ink over $3bn investment pact at Davos

Suzuki Motor Corp decides to buy back PSMC shares at Rs609

IMF’s Gopinath warns central banks against fuelling market hopes for rapid interest rate cuts

Israeli forces kill 60 Palestinians in Gaza, military says in ‘daily round-up’

Oil up on OPEC demand estimate, Mideast tensions and US output

Google CEO tells employees to expect more job cuts this year

Read more stories