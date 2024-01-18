AIRLINK 53.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-3.24%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.17%)
DGKC 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.44%)
FCCL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
FFL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.21%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2%)
HBL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.66%)
MLCF 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.26%)
OGDC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.56%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
PPL 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.29%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.09%)
SEARL 51.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.95%)
SNGP 73.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
SSGC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,485 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.64%)
BR30 23,013 Decreased By -228.5 (-0.98%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Major Gulf markets mixed on US interest rate cut jitters

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 02:34pm
Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Thursday on expectations the global rate easing cycle may not come as early as some had initially thought.

Stronger US retail sales data on Wednesday boosted bets that the Federal Reserve may not quickly move to slash interest rates, with the CME FedWatch tool showing a roughly 60% chance of a cut in March, down from about 70% a month ago.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said earlier this week the US is “within striking distance” of the central bank’s 2% inflation goal, but it should not rush toward rate cuts until it is clear that lower inflation will sustain.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.4%, dragged by a 1.8% fall in Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co and a 1.6% decrease in auto rental firm Lumi.

Meanwhile, oil giant Saudi Aramco advanced 0.9%. Aramco said on Wednesday it has boosted its Aramco Ventures unit by $4 billion, more than doubling the oil giant’s overall venture capital funding.

Most Gulf markets retreat on interest rate cut worries

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 0.7%, and top lender Emirates NBD falling 0.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%, helped by a 0.7% rise in the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose as OPEC forecast relatively strong growth in global oil demand over the next two years and the market eyed disrupted US oil production amid a cold blast, as well as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Qatari index gained 0.3%, led by a 1% gain in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank and a 2.3% increase in telco Ooredoo.

