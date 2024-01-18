AIRLINK 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.07%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.18%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.35%)
DFML 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.65%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
FFBL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.56%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.89%)
PRL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.09%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.24%)
SNGP 72.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.16%)
SSGC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.9%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,472 Decreased By -54.8 (-0.84%)
BR30 22,962 Decreased By -279.7 (-1.2%)
KSE100 63,122 Decreased By -445.1 (-0.7%)
KSE30 21,234 Decreased By -120.5 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm gains on robust China demand, higher crude oil prices

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 10:54am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, buoyed by robust demand from key buyer China and firmer crude oil prices, although mixed demand from top importer India capped the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 51 ringgit, or 1.34%, to 3,866 ringgit ($820.11) by midday.

Good demand from China ahead of the Lunar New Year festive period was seen, but some importers in India opted for soft oils like soya due to disparities in the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oil, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

Oil prices rose on Thursday as OPEC forecast relatively strong growth in global oil demand over the next two years and the market eyed disrupted US oil production amid a cold blast, as well as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.35%, while its palm oil contract ticked up 0.03%.

Malaysian palm oil weaker

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.04%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, rose 0.02% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding the foreign currency.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-15 were estimated to be down 2.6% at 604,474 tons from a month earlier, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Monday.

Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that exports for Jan. 1-15 rose 6.5% to 629,918 tons.

Palm oil may fall further into a range of 3,768 to 3,780 ringgit per metric ton as an uptrend from 3,607 ringgit may have reversed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm gains on robust China demand, higher crude oil prices

Stocks plummet at PSX as Pakistan-Iran tensions take toll

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Suzuki Motor Corp decides to buy back PSMC shares at Rs609

IMF’s Gopinath warns central banks against fuelling market hopes for rapid interest rate cuts

Israeli forces kill 60 Palestinians in Gaza, military says in ‘daily round-up’

Oil prices up on OPEC demand estimate, Mideast tensions and US output

Google CEO tells employees to expect more job cuts this year

PM says growth ‘will be slow but sustainable’

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Read more stories