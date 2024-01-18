AIRLINK 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.62%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.18%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.14%)
DFML 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.41%)
DGKC 71.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
FFBL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
FFL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.02%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.57%)
HUBC 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
MLCF 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
OGDC 124.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.14%)
PAEL 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.51%)
PIAA 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.56%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.24%)
SNGP 72.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.16%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,477 Decreased By -49.5 (-0.76%)
BR30 22,977 Decreased By -263.8 (-1.14%)
KSE100 63,168 Decreased By -399.3 (-0.63%)
KSE30 21,250 Decreased By -104 (-0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Goodyear to name Stellantis exec Mark Stewart as new CEO

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 10:23am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is expected to name Stellantis executive Mark Stewart as its new CEO following a pressure campaign by activist investor Elliott Investment Management L.P., Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Goodyear plans to announce Stewart’s appointment as soon as this week, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The search for a new CEO was not influenced by a settlement with activist investor Elliott, the report added. Goodyear and Elliott did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Last year, the company said its longtime CEO Richard Kramer was set to retire in 2024, while unveiling initiatives to streamline its business, months after the Elliot settlement in May.

Asia stocks struggle as China drags, rate cut bets dwindle

Elliott’s investment made it one of Goodyear’s biggest investors.

The firm urged the company to refresh the board, sell its stores and conduct an operational review.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Richard Kramer

Comments

1000 characters

Goodyear to name Stellantis exec Mark Stewart as new CEO

Stocks plummet at PSX as Pakistan-Iran tensions take toll

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Suzuki Motor Corp decides to buy back PSMC shares at Rs609

IMF’s Gopinath warns central banks against fuelling market hopes for rapid interest rate cuts

Israeli forces kill 60 Palestinians in Gaza, military says in ‘daily round-up’

Oil prices up on OPEC demand estimate, Mideast tensions and US output

Google CEO tells employees to expect more job cuts this year

PM says growth ‘will be slow but sustainable’

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Read more stories