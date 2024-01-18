NAM Summit in Kampala: Jilani calls for peaceful resolution of IIOJK, Palestine disputes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for a just, peaceful, and expeditious resolution of the longstanding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

Pakistan’s call was reiterated by caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani at the Ministerial meeting of the 19th NAM Summit in Kampala, Uganda, on Wednesday, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

It added that Jilani highlighted Pakistan's commitment to the Non-Aligned Movement and its founding principles.

The caretaker Foreign minister emphasised that Pakistan will continue to support the Movement’s efforts towards peace, equality, cooperation, and well-being for all and called for a just, peaceful, and expeditious resolution of the longstanding IIOJK and Palestine disputes, it added.

Jilani is currently visiting Kampala, Uganda from January 16 to 22, 2024 to participate in the 19th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) being held from January 17-20, 2024 and in the Third South Summit to be held on January 21-22, 2024.

