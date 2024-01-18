AIRLINK 54.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.23%)
PFA seizes tons of contaminated food

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

LAHORE: In a major operation, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized over 17,000 kilograms of unhealthy and potentially harmful pickles and other ingredients from a unit in Muridke.

The action was taken due to unsanitary conditions and use of expired ingredients in the pickle-making process. The Authority also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the unit on the charges of poor hygiene and management practices.

Acting on the instructions of Director General Food Authority, the food safety teams raided the pickle unit and uncovered a series of alarming violations. The inspection revealed 9,320kg of pickle found infected with fungus, posing a serious health risk to consumers, 7,740kg of expired salt seized, raising concerns about the overall quality and safety of the pickling process.

Other violations include open drains and broken floors in the processing area, creating unhygienic conditions for food preparation. Fruits and vegetables stored in non-food grade prohibited drums with prolonged salting, potentially affecting the quality and safety of the pickles. Insect infestation and cigarette butts were also found in the processing area, further compromising the hygiene standards.

The unit also lacked proper records and employee medical documentation, highlighting potential negligence and disregard for food safety regulations. The Authority besides imposing fine and destroying the confiscated ingredients also served a notice for improving the hygiene conditions.

