AIRLINK 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-5.13%)
BOP 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.51%)
DGKC 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.36%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.06%)
FFBL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.24%)
FFL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.07%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.87%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.65%)
HUBC 116.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.1%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.81%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.21%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.47%)
OGDC 126.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.8%)
PIAA 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PPL 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
PRL 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.12%)
PTC 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.43%)
SEARL 52.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.02%)
SNGP 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.34%)
SSGC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.26%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.75%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.65%)
BR100 6,523 Decreased By -20 (-0.31%)
BR30 23,203 Decreased By -439.2 (-1.86%)
KSE100 63,567 Decreased By -170.1 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,354 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.01%)
Palestine coach demands ‘focus’ in pursuit of first Asian Cup win

AFP Published 17 Jan, 2024 03:04pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DOHA: Palestine coach Makram Daboub said his players must be “fully focused” against the United Arab Emirates at the Asian Cup on Thursday after defeat to Iran in an emotional opening game.

Palestine conceded a goal after just 64 seconds on their way to a 4-1 thrashing by the Iranians in Doha, with Daboub admitting that his players were “overexcited”.

The match coincided with the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war, the grim milestone adding extra significance to an occasion that went beyond football.

A brief moment’s silence was held before kick-off and Daboub said it had been difficult to control his players’ emotions in the opening game.

“In the previous match the focus at the start of the match was not what we intended,” he said on Wednesday.

“No coach would want the scenario we had against Iran but the game against UAE is different because we have the same chances and it is important for us to get the three points.”

The Palestinian team have been forced to play matches and train overseas in the lead-up to their third Asian Cup.

England women’s coach Wiegman extends contract to 2027

They have never won a game at the tournament and face a UAE side who beat Hong Kong 3-1 in their opener.

Daboub said taking three points against the UAE was “the key to qualifying” for the knockout stage for the first time in Palestine’s history.

“I think we have the same chance as UAE and Hong Kong,” said the Tunisian coach.

“Six points are still available but the next game is the most important one.”

