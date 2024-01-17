EU 27 states will provide further funds to Ukraine

BRUSSELS: The chief of the European Union’s executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday said she was “confident” all 27 member states will find a solution to provide funds to Ukraine, an issue currently in gridlock over Hungary’s resistance.

Von der Leyen spoke to lawmakers in the EU parliament after EU leaders last month had agreed to start accession talks with Ukraine but failed to green-light a financial package worth 50 billion euros ($54 bln) to Kyiv over Hungary’s veto.