AIRLINK 57.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.45%)
BOP 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
DFML 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.96%)
FCCL 18.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
FFBL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.95%)
FFL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
GGL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
HBL 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KOSM 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.89%)
OGDC 127.56 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.11%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.02%)
PIAA 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
PPL 127.61 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.28%)
PRL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SEARL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SNGP 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
TRG 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
UNITY 23.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 6,581 Increased By 37.9 (0.58%)
BR30 23,710 Increased By 67.4 (0.29%)
KSE100 64,007 Increased By 269.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 21,486 Increased By 130.4 (0.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper falls on China data, dollar pressure

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 10:57am

BEIJING: London copper fell on Wednesday after data from top consumer China underlying its economic weakness exacerbated demand concerns, with a firm US dollar also hurting the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) slid 0.5% to $8,314.50 per metric ton by 0434 GMT.

Meanwhile, the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was unchanged at 67,810 yuan ($9,424.47) per ton.

The world’s second biggest economy slightly missed analysts’ expectation for fourth-quarter economic growth, although Bejining met its annual growth target of around 5%.

December activity indicators showed retail sales grew at the slowest pace since September, new home prices fell at the fastest pace since February 2015, and investment growth remained tepid, though industrial output showed signs of improvement.

Production of 10 nonferrous metals, including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel, rose 7.1% to 74.7 million tons in 2023, a record high.

A steady dollar also weighed on the market, as a stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity more expensive for buyers.

The dollar index hovered near a one-month high, as remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller dampened expectations for a March rate cut.

Copper prices decline

Analysts at ING said the short-term copper demand outlook will remain bearish to neutral, and a substantial recovery in prices will not occur before the second quarter of the year, the starting point for Fed rate cuts.

LME nickel edged up 0.1% to $16,165 a ton, tin moved 0.5% higher to $25,310, while lead was down 0.6% at $2,091, zinc declined 0.5% to $2,535, and aluminium slid 0.5% to $2,203.

SHFE nickel rose 0.5% to 127,640 yuan, tin advanced 2.6% to 214,390 yuan, aluminium added 0.2% to 18,865 yuan, while lead edged down 0.1% to 16,200 yuan, and zinc lost 0.6% to 21,165 yuan.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

London copper falls on China data, dollar pressure

Pakistan’s current account posts significant surplus of $397mn in December

KSE-100 gains on falling bond yields, market brushes off Iranian strike

Visa made mandatory for Afghan drivers

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Margin on PIBs declines

Extension sought in $425m World Bank-financed NTM-I project

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

PMUs at Discos: Army officers’ posting not approved by Cabinet

Two NTDC projects: Ali-led body to find a way out of ‘questionable’ contracts

Read more stories