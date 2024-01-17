AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-17

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Sohail Sarfraz Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has failed to effectively deal with the legal issue of chargeability of further sales tax or extra tax on items exempted from sales tax under the Sixth Schedule (Exemption Schedule) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

Sources told Business Recorder that the lack of coordination between FBR Member Inland Revenue (Policy) and FBR Member Legal resulted in prolonged litigation in the matter of collection of “further sales tax” or “extra tax” on items exempted from sales tax under the Sixth Schedule (Exemption Schedule) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

In the absence of a clear legal clarification from the FBR Member Inland Revenue (Policy), the issue is pending in different courts. At the same time, no categorical clarification has been issued by FBR Member Legal on the same issue.

Sales tax department fails to establish ‘suppression of supplies’

Other sources said that the FBR has to implement the judgement of the Lahore High Court (LHC) that the taxpayer (flour mills) shall not be obliged to pay “further sales tax” or “extra tax” on such items as are exempt in the Sixth Schedule of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The issue was related to the chargeability of extra sales tax and further sales tax by the power distribution companies from the flour mills. The FBR Inland Revenue (Policy) was requested to issue guidelines regarding the charge of further tax and extra tax by electricity distribution companies in the light of the judgments of the courts in case of flour mills, the sources said.

According to the sources, the facts of the case are that the Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) has been filed by the department against the judgment of the Single Bench of LHC in WP No53446/22, whereby, imposition of further tax and extra tax in the electricity bill charged from the consumers was challenged, wherein, the Single Bench of the LHC has had declared:- “Since up to the apex Court the imposition of Further Tax and Extra Tax has been prohibited in the items omitted till 27 of the 6th Schedule of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, therefore, the petitioners if found in that category, will not be required to pay the Further Tax and Extra Tax”, it added.

Through the aforementioned ICA, the tax department has raised the issue that the order of the single bench (LHC) of the judgment is based upon presumption and has failed to understand the deep language and spirit of law, hence, the judgment is liable to be set aside.

On December 21, 2023, the subject ICA was fixed along with other connected ICAs before the Division Bench of Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza and Justice Anwaar Hussain of the LHC, Lahore in the said cases.

During the course of the hearing, the legal advisor appeared before the court, but could not point out any illegality against the judgment of the single bench and requested for the relief, which was already granted by the single bench. Therefore, the court has shown its displeasure and dismissed all the intra-court appeals.

The LHC declared that the single judge in the impugned order has taken care of the concern of the appellant by explicitly stating that the respondent shall not be obliged to pay Further Tax and Extra Tax only on such items as are exempt in the Sixth Schedule of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

In this view of the matter, the LHC do not find any merit in this ICA. It is accordingly dismissed, the LHC added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Taxes FBR Sales Tax FBR Member Legal

Comments

1000 characters

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Margin on PIBs declines

Extension sought in $425m World Bank-financed NTM-I project

Two NTDC projects: Ali-led body to find a way out of ‘questionable’ contracts

PMUs at Discos: Army officers’ posting not approved by Cabinet

Huge deployment of security forces in KP envisaged

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Petrol, HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustments

Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

15 cases of JN.1 Covid variant detected

Read more stories