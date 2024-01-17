Pakistan condemns airspace violation by Iran

ISLAMABAD: Iran claimed to have launched attacks on Pakistan-based “headquarters” of Jaish al-Adl, a group carrying attacks inside Iran. Pakistan strongly condemned the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and warned of “serious consequences”.

An Iranian state backed mews agency, Tasnim, claimed that the “headquarters” of the group was destroyed in the attack.

“Two important headquarters of Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan were destroyed,” the news agency claimed. It added that the strikes were “concentrated” in an area in in Balochistan province where “one of the largest headquarters” of Jaish al-Adl is situated”.

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Iran

However, the news agency deleted the news item from its website and its other social media platforms, saying, “Due to legal considerations the news is being held back.” Pakistan reacted strongly to violation of its airspace soon after the attacks.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran which resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls. This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while sharing the official response of Pakistan.

She stated that it is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran.

“Pakistan’s strong protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran,” she said.

Additionally, the Iranian Charge d’affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024