15 cases of JN.1 Covid variant detected

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations, Tuesday, confirmed Pakistan has detected 15 cases of JN.1 of Covid-19 in the country.

In an advisory issued here, the minister said that health authorities have detected 15 cases of the JN.1 coronavirus strain in the country, which the World Health Organization last month classified as a “variant of interest” but from which current evidence shows a low risk to public health.

The National Institute of Health has detected eight cases, Aga Khan University five and Dow Health University reported two fresh Covid-19 cases.

The minister said that the Health Ministry was especially monitoring the new Covid-19 variant and the government was taking every necessary step to protect the masses from the new coronavirus variant.

The federal government was in close contact with the provincial health departments in tackling and monitoring the situation, the minister maintained.

Pakistan has reported over 1.5 million cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic late in 2019, with 30,371 deaths.

“The situation is being closely monitored and in this regard Border Health Services, National and Provincial Health Authorities and labs are fully active and alert,” Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan was quoted as saying in a ministry handout.

“There is an effective screening system at international airports at all entry and exit points.” The JN.1 variant has so far been reported in more than 60 countries.

