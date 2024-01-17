DIGP Traffic assures HCSTSI: Solving traffic problems top priority

HYDERABAD: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Traffic Hyderabad Range Fida Hussain Mastoi visited the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry on Tuesday and said that solving the traffic related problems of the business community is the top priority of the police department.

He stated that he has undertaken to fix the traffic of Hyderabad and will continue to fix it. The post of DIGP Traffic has been there since 2011 but with 400 personnel no DIG can provide its best services. He said that the traffic police are an organization that every citizen has to deal with on a daily basis.

He said that the Quick Response Force has been reorganized and mobilized for traffic jams. On the request of the chamber, 100 personnel were given to the traffic police, now 44 more personnel have been called, of which 90 percent will be employed in regulating the traffic in the city.

He assured that 30% of the Challan will be passed by the finance secretary soon to give it to the traffic officials to boost their moral. Along with this, 5 lifters have been assigned to improve the flow of traffic in the city under the traffic officer, in which 2 more lifters will be added soon.

He said that 64 goods depots in the city are going to be shifted outside the city to control heavy traffic and reports are being taken to remove the soft encroachment from the officials on a daily basis and traffic officials are being deployed in the city in 3 shifts which will help in controlling the traffic. He said that there are 7 traffic signals in Hyderabad but one is working and rest of the signals will soon be activated.

Earlier, President of the Chamber, Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, expressed concern over the challenging traffic and transportation conditions in Hyderabad, characterizing it as a densely populated city facing chaotic traffic. He highlighted the issue of encroachment, noting that 80-foot roads have narrowed down to just 10 feet.

Shaikhani stated that former IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon allocated 100 personnel to the Hyderabad Traffic Police on Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry's request. Despite this assistance, the Traffic Police still faces a personnel shortage, with 70% of its officers being aged and unable to perform active roles. The President emphasized the need for new recruitments to bring in young and dynamic officers to address this deficiency. He revealed that DIGP Peer Mohammad Shah had devised a traffic plan to alleviate traffic congestion, deploying 10 motorcycles at various city points. However, there is now a shortage of these motorcycles, and he called for a thorough reactivation of this plan.

Shaikhani expressed concern that only 10% of police officers in the traffic department have undergone training in essential areas such as signals, document checking, parking, emergency response, ambulance prioritization, and road maintenance in accordance with traffic rules. He highlighted the significance of adhering strictly to timings, as delays in entering the city are a primary cause of traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles.

Chamber President raised concerns about the absence of traffic officials at various business locations, including Tilak Chari, Chotki Gitti, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Tower Market, Pakka Qila Chowk, and Memon Hospital to Fakir Kapir. He urged the implementation of an E-Ticketing system in Hyderabad, similar to Karachi, to eradicate corruption.

Shaikhani emphasized the installation of CCTV cameras on roads to aid the police in managing traffic issues and cracking down on criminal activities. He proposed allocating a 30% share of all Challans to Hyderabad Traffic Police, mirroring the system in place for Karachi Traffic Police, to boost the motivation of traffic officials in their duties.

Highlighting the severe shortage of vehicle lifters within the Hyderabad traffic police, he called for immediate resolution. Additionally, he identified the lack of parking plazas in the city as a significant factor contributing to encroachment issues. He suggested conducting seminars to educate the public and the business community about traffic rules, emphasizing the importance of adherence. He also proposed leveraging social media to underscore the significance of following traffic regulations.

On this occasion SP Traffic Shams-ul-Arfeen, Senior Vice President Dr. Muhammad Ismail Farouk Nami, Vice President Muhammad Yaseen Khilji, Former President and Convener of Law & Order Committee Saleemuddin Qureshi, Former President Doulat Ram Lohana, members of the executive committee, conveners and the large number of business community of the city were present on the occasion including traffic police officers.

