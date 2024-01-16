‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear’ prevail at nostalgic Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES: Media dynasty drama ‘Succession’ and restaurant dramedy ‘The Bear’ dominated the Emmy Awards on Monday, earning six trophies each as Hollywood handed out its top accolades for television.

‘Succession,’ the HBO series about the high-stakes battle for control of a global business empire, won the prestigious best drama prize for its fourth and final season.

‘The Bear’ was named best comedy at a ceremony that was delayed by four months because of last year’s labor turmoil in Hollywood. Road rage drama “Beef” claimed best limited series.

Emmy voters honored several actors and creators of color at a ceremony coincidentally held on the U.S. holiday that commemorates civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

‘Succession’ was named best drama series for the third time.

“It was a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it,” creator Jesse Armstrong said.

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen won acting trophies for their roles as part of the wealthy but miserable Roy family.

Culkin gave an emotional speech as he accepted his first Emmy, for lead drama actor, breaking into tears as he thanked his mom for a great childhood. He then told his wife he wanted more kids.

“You said maybe, if I win!” he said to his wife, Jazz Charton, who was seated in the audience. Snook, also a first-time winner, recognized Armstrong, her co-stars and her parents as she accepted best actress in a drama.

“Thank you for having a dress-up box when I was a kid. I think this is where it gets you,” Snook said.

For ‘The Bear,’ star Jeremy Allen White was named best comedy actor, and his co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won supporting actress and actor, for the first season of the FX network show.

“I am so proud, so full of gratitude, to be standing in front of you all,” said White, who plays chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. “I love the show so much.”

The top TV honors were broadcast live on the Fox broadcast network.

Jennifer Coolidge, who won her second supporting actress honor for playing a loopy vacationer on limited series ‘The White Lotus,’ took the opportunity to thank “all of the evil gays,” referring to characters on the show involved in a murder plot.

Several Black actors won awards at the ceremony.

“Everyone having fun at the chocolate Emmys tonight? We are killing it tonight!” said host and former ‘Black-ish’ star Anthony Anderson.

Holding her trophy on stage, Edebiri of ‘The Bear’ thanked her family for “letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all of that.”

A jubilant Niecy Nash-Betts, a supporting actress winner for limited series ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ hoisted her Emmy trophy in the air and proclaimed, “I’m a winner, baby.”

“I want to thank me, for believing in me and for doing what they said I could not do!” Nash said.

Quinta Brunson was named best comedy actress for playing an optimistic teacher on ‘Abbott Elementary,’ a show she created. She shed tears as comedy legend Carol Burnett handed her the award.

“I don’t know why I’m so emotional. I think it’s the Carol Burnett of it all,” Brunson said. “I’m so happy to be able to live my dream.”

Other winners included ‘Beef’ stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

Organizers used this year’s milestone - the 75th Emmys - to honor classic television shows with cast reunions and other moments.

Anderson opened the show with a choir singing theme songs from ‘Good Times’ and ‘The Facts of Life.’ Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker played the drum solo from “In the Air Tonight,” a song that aired during a pivotal moment in 1980s hit “Miami Vice.”

Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman and other stars of ‘Cheers’ gathered around a recreation of the iconic bar set, and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actors Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo spoke from a hospital room set up on stage.

The show ended with an excerpt from King’s 1963 ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.