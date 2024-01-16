AIRLINK 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.3%)
BOP 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.01%)
DGKC 74.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
FCCL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.89%)
FFBL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.43%)
FFL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.12%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HBL 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.99%)
HUBC 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 127.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.88%)
PAEL 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.89%)
PIAA 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PPL 127.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.67%)
PRL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
PTC 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.83%)
SEARL 52.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-3.07%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.2%)
SSGC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.97%)
TRG 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 6,532 Decreased By -72.3 (-1.09%)
BR30 23,602 Decreased By -395.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 63,724 Decreased By -545.7 (-0.85%)
KSE30 21,349 Decreased By -199.9 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee winning run may pause on dollar strength before key Fed member’s speech

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 10:10am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, pressured by the US dollar’s advance on weak risk appetite and heading into Federal Reserve official Christopher Waller’s speech.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 82.92-82.94 to the US dollar compared with 82.88 in the previous session.

The local currency ended higher for the ninth straight session on Monday, reaching a more than four-month high. USD/INR “may very well be better bid at open”, but unlikely that the 83 handle “will be visited”, an FX trader at a bank said.

The USD/INR “remains in a downtrend for now”, and “a sell on rallies” and the opening uptick does not change that,“ the trader added.

Asian currencies were down 0.2% to 0.6% and the dollar index rose to 102.84 in wake of the losses on Asian shares and US equity futures.

A pushback from central bank officials on rate cuts soured risk appetite and pushed yields higher.

“Market expectations of large ECB (European Central Bank) rate cuts this year are generating pushback from officials,” DBS Research said in a note. European shares dropped on Monday and the 2-year US Treasury yield rose to 4.20% in Asian hours.

Indian rupee gains for ninth session

Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller’s speech, due later on Tuesday, will be in focus.

His comments in late November had investors more convinced that the Fed will pivot toward rate cuts, stoking a rally in equities and bonds.

“In the context of what ECB officials said yesterday and the extent of Fed cuts that have been prized, Waller’s comments will be extremely critical,” the FX trader said.

Investors have priced in a near 80% chance of Fed rate cut in March and expect the central bank to cut the rate in nearly each of the successive meetings this year.

Meanwhile, higher exports helped India’s merchandise trade deficit come in lower than expected at $19.8 billion in December.

European Central Bank Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee winning run may pause on dollar strength before key Fed member’s speech

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Rs306bn authorised for PSDP projects

Nov LSM sees 1.59pc growth YoY

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Profiles of field formation officials: FBR concerned over delay in updating data

Read more stories