AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.98%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.93%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.79%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.55%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.86%)
HBL 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
HUBC 121.67 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.4%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.09%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.93%)
OGDC 130.29 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.15%)
PIAA 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.77%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.97%)
PPL 132.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.11%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.86%)
PTC 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.13%)
SNGP 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.83%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.33%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 23,998 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.45%)
KSE100 64,269 Decreased By -368.3 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,548 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian POWs

AFP Published 15 Jan, 2024 05:06pm

MOSCOW: Russia said Monday it has sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war to lengthy sentences, with some getting life in prison, almost two years into the Kremlin’s offensive.

Russia holds an unknown number – believed to be in the thousands – of Ukrainian captive soldiers, many of whom were taken during the siege of the port city of Mariupol in 2022.

Kyiv and international rights groups have denounced Moscow’s trials of the POWs as illegal.

“More than 200 Ukrainian military personnel have been sentenced to long prison sentences for committing murder of civilians and mistreating prisoners (of war),” Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, said in an interview to state news outlet RIA Novosti.

He vowed Moscow will “continue” its efforts to prosecute Ukrainian military staff, including “high-level officials.”

Many of the Ukrainian prisoners of war have been held in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine, while others were taken to Russia.

Ukraine says Russia to blame for months of no prisoner swaps

Bastrykin did not specify if the soldiers were sentenced in Russia or occupied Ukraine.

But state-run outlet RT quoted an Investigative Committee source as saying 242 soldiers were sentenced in occupied Ukraine. On January 3, Russia and Ukraine said they had swapped hundreds of captive soldiers in their first publicly announced exchange in months.

Bastrykin also revealed details about Russia’s fight against pro-Ukrainian sabotage.

He said authorities had uncovered railway sabotage in regions near the Ukraine border such as Bryansk, but also in the Siberian regions of Tyumen, Tomsk, Novosibirsk and the northern Komi region.

“In the conditions of the special military operation, we can see Ukrainian special services are trying to wage their subversive activities, using terrorist methods, despite possible accidental victims,” Bastrykin said.

He warned Russians are being “misled… promised rewards and pushed to commit illegal acts.”

Russia and Belarus have been affected by mysterious rail derailments, possibly aimed at disrupting army supply routes to Ukraine.

Bastrykin said extremism cases had risen “62 percent” in 2023 compared to 2022 – a likely indication of Moscow’s far-reaching crackdown on dissent as troops fight in Ukraine.

He said Moscow had launched 273 cases for “spreading fakes” on the Russian army and 81 cases on “discrediting” Moscow’s forces.

Russia has used the legislation to stifle criticism, punishing thousands for denouncing the Ukraine campaign.

Opposition figure Ilya Yashin is serving an eight-year sentence under the law on “spreading fakes”, while artist Sasha Skochilenko is serving seven years.

Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war POWs

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian POWs

Rupee inches up for 9th consecutive session, settles at 280.24 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes 368 points lower as selling persists

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

Attacks on Israeli ships in Red Sea will continue after US strikes: Houthi official

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Oil slips despite Middle East conflict

Maryam says PTI’s symbol should be watch which Imran Khan ‘stole’

Gold price per tola increases Rs450 in Pakistan

India has no plans to import wheat for now

Injured Williamson set to miss remainder of Pakistan series

Read more stories