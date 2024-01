ISTANBUL: The Turkiye budget showed a deficit of 1.375 trillion lira ($45.7 billion) in 2023, with the primary deficit amounting to 700.4 billion lira, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Turkey earmarks $37bn for earthquake costs in 2024 budget

It said the budget deficit in December stood at 842.53 billion lira, with the primary deficit excluding interest payments at 800 billion lira.