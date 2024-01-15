AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.98%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.93%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.79%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.55%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.86%)
HBL 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
HUBC 121.67 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.4%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.09%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.93%)
OGDC 130.29 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.15%)
PIAA 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.77%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.97%)
PPL 132.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.11%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.86%)
PTC 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.13%)
SNGP 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.83%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.33%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 6,594 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.73%)
BR30 23,934 Decreased By -173 (-0.72%)
KSE100 64,269 Decreased By -368.3 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,548 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin hails North Korea as ‘our partner’ as foreign minister visits

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 03:12pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday said that Russia was developing relations with “our partner” North Korea in all areas.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking as North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui begins a visit to Moscow.

Kremlin, on US probe into oil sanctions, says Russia is acting in its own interests

He said agreements reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when they met at Russia’s Vostochny satellite launch centre last year would be discussed during Choe’s visit.

Dmitry Peskov North Korea Kremlin foreign minister visits

Comments

1000 characters

Kremlin hails North Korea as ‘our partner’ as foreign minister visits

Rupee inches up for 9th consecutive session, settles at 280.24 against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gives up early gains amid profit-taking

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Oil slips despite Middle East conflict

Maryam says PTI’s symbol should be watch which Imran Khan ‘stole’

Gold price per tola increases Rs450 in Pakistan

India has no plans to import wheat for now

Injured Williamson set to miss remainder of Pakistan series

Imported urea fertiliser: Hike in basket price approved by ECC

Read more stories