Kremlin hails North Korea as ‘our partner’ as foreign minister visits

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday said that Russia was developing relations with “our partner” North Korea in all areas.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking as North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui begins a visit to Moscow.

Kremlin, on US probe into oil sanctions, says Russia is acting in its own interests

He said agreements reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when they met at Russia’s Vostochny satellite launch centre last year would be discussed during Choe’s visit.