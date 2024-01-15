AIRLINK 57.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
DGKC 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.8%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.03%)
FFBL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.35%)
FFL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.97%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 119.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.88%)
HUBC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.09%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
KEL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
KOSM 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.74%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.14%)
OGDC 130.65 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.46%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PIAA 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.91%)
PPL 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
PRL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
SEARL 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.59%)
SNGP 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
SSGC 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
UNITY 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 6,671 Increased By 27.6 (0.42%)
BR30 24,303 Increased By 196.1 (0.81%)
KSE100 64,808 Increased By 170.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 89.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi Arabia inflation eases to 1.5% in December

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 11:54am

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate eased to 1.5% in December, from 1.7% the previous month, government data showed on Monday, driven by housing rent increases.

Rents for housing increased by 9% in December, pushing an overall rise in pricing of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels by 7.5%, the General Authority for Statistics reported.

Prices for food and beverages rose by 1.2% in December, and by 2.5% for restaurants and hotels, while prices for clothing, furnishings and household products, and transport decreased.

Saudi inflation in November rises slightly to 1.7%

The annual inflation rate averaged 2.3% in 2023, the statistics authority also reported, lower than government estimates of 2.6%, mainly on the back of increased prices for housing and utilities by 7.9%, and food and beverages by 1.4%.

Inflation remained relatively low in Saudi Arabia last year compared to global levels, with government policies limiting the impact of international price increases.

Saudi Arabia's annual inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia inflation eases to 1.5% in December

Intra-day update: rupee below 280 against US dollar

Intra-day update: positive sentiment seen at PSX as KSE-100 gains 0.5%

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

Oil edges up as investors eye Mideast developments

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

FBR ‘revamp plan’: Will caretakers be able to deal with legislative issues?

Read more stories