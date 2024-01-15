Hong Kong stocks open with small gain

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged slightly higher at the open Monday after data showing the US producer price index rose less than expected, providing fresh hope for an early interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 percent, or 13.70 points, to 16,258.28.

Hong Kong stocks head into weekend with more losses

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.33 percent, or 9.42 points, to 2,872.56, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.37 percent, or 6.43 points, to 1,742.99.