AIRLINK 57.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
DGKC 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.73%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.03%)
FFBL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (5.87%)
FFL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.97%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 119.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
HUBC 122.40 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
KEL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
MLCF 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.64%)
OGDC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.5%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
PPL 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PRL 29.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
PTC 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
SEARL 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.72%)
SNGP 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
SSGC 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
UNITY 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 26.8 (0.4%)
BR30 24,305 Increased By 198.2 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,802 Increased By 164.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 21,717 Increased By 86 (0.4%)
Hong Kong stocks open with small gain

AFP Published 15 Jan, 2024 11:14am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged slightly higher at the open Monday after data showing the US producer price index rose less than expected, providing fresh hope for an early interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 percent, or 13.70 points, to 16,258.28.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.33 percent, or 9.42 points, to 2,872.56, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.37 percent, or 6.43 points, to 1,742.99.

Hong Kong stocks

