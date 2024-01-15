AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
Rich tributes paid to Arfa Karim

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2024 05:03am

LAHROE: Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in his message on the death anniversary of a Microsoft Certified IT Professional Arfa Karim stated that the daughter of the nation Arfa Karim is alive in our hearts even today.

Arfa Karim is a torch-bearer for the new generation. Arfa Karim brightened the name of the country and the nation in an early age at the international level. The CM stated that the Microsoft IT Professional Arfa Karim is a symbol of steadfastness and courage.

Arfa Karim in her young age through her talent and abilities made the world known that the Pakistani male and female children do not lag behind anyone in the field of science and technology.

