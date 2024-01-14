AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Wozniacki into Australian Open second round after injury withdrawal

AFP Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:47pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki said she hoped her young children were in bed after progressing to the second round when Magda Linette retired injured on Sunday.

Wozniacki, who won the title in Melbourne in 2018, came out of retirement last year during the North American hard-court swing and reached the last-16 at the US Open.

The Danish star, 33, was leading 6-2, 2-0 when the Polish 20th seed was forced to quit the evening match on Margaret Court Arena.

“This is not how I wanted to finish it, and I really hope that it’s not too serious and that she’ll recover soon,” she said.

The former world number one, who retired in 2020, said it felt good to be back at Melbourne Park, six years after she lifted her only Grand Slam title. “I feel at home here,” she said. “The court brings back amazing memories.”

But she was keen that two-year-old Oliva and one-year-old James would be fast asleep by the time she got back to her accommodation.

“They are used to going to bed at 7:30 pm on the dot,” she said.

“After that it’s mummy and daddy’s time to enjoy. I think they watched the first 30 minutes of my match.”

Rublev edges into Australian Open second round after five-set thriller

Wozniacki broke her opponent three times in the opening set to take a firm grip on the match on the first day of action at the season’s opening Grand Slam.

Linette, who reached the semi-finals last year, took a medical timeout when trailing 5-2, re-emerging with heavy strapping to her left thigh.

But she decided she could not continue early in the second set and Wozniacki will now face 20-year-old qualifier Maria Timofeeva in the second round.

Wozniacki unashamedly said her aim was to lift the Australian Open trophy again.

“I have worked hard to be here, to be back on this stage,” she said. “I didn’t think I would be back here after having two kids … I’m playing well, so why not me?”

Caroline Wozniacki

Comments

1000 characters

Wozniacki into Australian Open second round after injury withdrawal

PTI candidates to contest polls independently

PTI loses ‘bat’ as SC restores ECP order

SECP notifies draft of proposed amendments to NBFCs Rules, 2003

13 renewable projects: Foreign investors move power minister

SHO among 5 suspended for raid at residence of PTI’s Gohar Khan

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs to take control of T20 series

Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day as Netanyahu vows 'no one will stop us'

Petroleum products: Up to Rs5.50 cut in ex-depot prices likely

Fight against terrorism: ECC approves Rs250m TSG for IB

PTI says Gohar’s house was raided

Read more stories