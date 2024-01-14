AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
World

Comoros president says ‘confident’ to win first round of polls

AFP Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:41pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MORONI: Comoran President Azali Assoumani, who is seeking re-election, told AFP after casting his ballot Sunday that he is “confident” he will win a third consecutive term in the face of a divided opposition.

In final Iowa caucuses poll, Haley beats DeSantis but Trump triumphs

“There is confidence that I will win the first round. It is God who will decide and the Comoran people. If I win the first round, it will save time and money,” he said after voting in his hometown of Mitsoudje, several kilometres from the capital Moroni.

Comoran Azali Assoumani

Comoros president says ‘confident’ to win first round of polls

