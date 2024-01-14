Comoros president says ‘confident’ to win first round of polls

MORONI: Comoran President Azali Assoumani, who is seeking re-election, told AFP after casting his ballot Sunday that he is “confident” he will win a third consecutive term in the face of a divided opposition.

“There is confidence that I will win the first round. It is God who will decide and the Comoran people. If I win the first round, it will save time and money,” he said after voting in his hometown of Mitsoudje, several kilometres from the capital Moroni.