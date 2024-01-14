AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
2024-01-14

At least 10 killed in China mining accident

AFP Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:13am

BEIJING: At least 10 people were killed and six are missing after an accident at a coal mine in central China’s Henan Province, state media said Saturday.

The accident, a likely coal and gas explosion described as an “outburst”, happened around 2:55 pm (0655 GMT) on Friday in Pingdingshan, state broadcaster CCTV said. Search and rescue efforts were continuing, CCTV said.

State news agency Xinhua said 425 people were working underground when the blast took place.

Those in charge of the mine have been taken into custody by authorities, Xinhua said.

