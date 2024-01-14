Sindh launches ‘social protection delivery system’ in 15 districts

HYDERABAD: The Sindh caretaker Minister for Information, Social protection and minorities Mohammad Ahmed Shah said that Government of Sindh has initiated a program “Strengthening social protection Delivery System in Sindh” in 15 districts of Sindh with collaboration of World Bank to improve the mother child health.

This he said while talking to media me at Shehbaz Hall, Shehbaz Building Hyderabad today. The minister informed that initially this program started in three districts of Sindh; Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Matiari and will be extended in other districts soon. He further said that this program will benefit 1.3 million women and children in Sindh.

This program of social protection will give 30000 cash to mother for the safe life of child because there is problem of malnutrition identified in different districts.

On replying a question regarding elections the minister said that Government of Sindh is ready for the general elections on 8th February and next cabinet meeting will be held soon to finalize the elections arrangements. The Government of Sindh has released for the training of ROs and DROs and the repairing of polling stations.

He further said that a strong communication awareness campaign will be launched to spread awareness regarding this program to benefit more women and children in this program.

Later a meeting was presided over by the minister at Shehbaz Hall, where he directed to commissioner Hyderabad to issue directions to Deputy Commissioners and Health professional for registration of more beneficiaries in districts.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah assured to minister that he will soon conduct a meeting with deputy commissioners to discuss the mentioned program.

Later, the Minister Information Sindh inaugurated the tow days 9th Hyderabad Literature festival at Sindh Museum along with DG culture Munawar Mahesar and ex secretary Information Mehatab Akbar Rashidi and MD Sindh Education foundation Abdul Kabir Qazi.

The tablos and beautiful cultural performances were performed by the students.

Earlier to this the minister inaugurated first Health center of strengthening social protection delivery system program at PPHI Tando Soomro district Tando Allahyar.

