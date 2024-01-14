AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-14

Sindh launches ‘social protection delivery system’ in 15 districts

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:13am

HYDERABAD: The Sindh caretaker Minister for Information, Social protection and minorities Mohammad Ahmed Shah said that Government of Sindh has initiated a program “Strengthening social protection Delivery System in Sindh” in 15 districts of Sindh with collaboration of World Bank to improve the mother child health.

This he said while talking to media me at Shehbaz Hall, Shehbaz Building Hyderabad today. The minister informed that initially this program started in three districts of Sindh; Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Matiari and will be extended in other districts soon. He further said that this program will benefit 1.3 million women and children in Sindh.

This program of social protection will give 30000 cash to mother for the safe life of child because there is problem of malnutrition identified in different districts.

On replying a question regarding elections the minister said that Government of Sindh is ready for the general elections on 8th February and next cabinet meeting will be held soon to finalize the elections arrangements. The Government of Sindh has released for the training of ROs and DROs and the repairing of polling stations.

He further said that a strong communication awareness campaign will be launched to spread awareness regarding this program to benefit more women and children in this program.

Later a meeting was presided over by the minister at Shehbaz Hall, where he directed to commissioner Hyderabad to issue directions to Deputy Commissioners and Health professional for registration of more beneficiaries in districts.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah assured to minister that he will soon conduct a meeting with deputy commissioners to discuss the mentioned program.

Later, the Minister Information Sindh inaugurated the tow days 9th Hyderabad Literature festival at Sindh Museum along with DG culture Munawar Mahesar and ex secretary Information Mehatab Akbar Rashidi and MD Sindh Education foundation Abdul Kabir Qazi.

The tablos and beautiful cultural performances were performed by the students.

Earlier to this the minister inaugurated first Health center of strengthening social protection delivery system program at PPHI Tando Soomro district Tando Allahyar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

government of Sindh General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Mohammad Ahmed Shah

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh launches ‘social protection delivery system’ in 15 districts

PTI candidates to contest polls independently

PTI loses ‘bat’ as SC restores ECP order

SECP notifies draft of proposed amendments to NBFCs Rules, 2003

13 renewable projects: Foreign investors move power minister

Fight against terrorism: ECC approves Rs250m TSG for IB

PTI says Gohar’s house was raided

Pak-origin UK national Mahnaz becomes IFC Sanctions Board member

Taiwan inalienable part of PRC: FO

Morgan Stanley to pay $249m to settle US trading fraud charges

Petroleum products: Up to Rs5.50 cut in ex-depot prices likely

Read more stories