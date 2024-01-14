AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-14

LHC underscores need for adherence to police station diaries

Hamid Nawaz Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:13am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has observed that the station diary is retained at a police station to keep check on the police officials as any wrong entry in the diary entails the dismissal of a police officer from service and ordered to maintain the diary in every police station without further delay under the rules.

The court said zero tolerance should be shown by the supervisory officers in this regard and in case of failure on the part of the supervisory officer to do the needful, he shall be accountable for the same.

The court passed this order in a petition of Jamila Bibi who approached the court for recovery of her relatives Shahbaz Ali, Asim, and Tahir Imran from Baghbanpura police station, Lahore.

The counsel of the petitioner did not press the petition as the arrest of Shahbaz Ali was regulated under the relevant law and he wanted to avail the remedy before the appropriate forum.

The court, however, disposed of the petition and referred the matter of the detenues Asim and Tahir to the concerned Superintendent of Police (SP) as they were not required in any criminal case.

The court directed the office to send a copy of the judgment to the Inspector General of Police for onward circulation to all the police stations in the Punjab for information and strict compliance.

The court also directed all the district and sessions judges to call and inspect the station diaries of police stations in their district occasionally to ensure that those are maintained following the law in its letter and spirit.

The court said this process should be exercised regularly to keep a check on the proper maintenance of the station diary.

The court also directed to prepare the computerized record of the station diary of the all police stations in addition to the manual record. In case of any conflict between the two, the preference shall be given to the manual station diary, the court added.

The court observed that maintenance of the station diary goes a long way to provide a mechanism against illegal arrest and detention as ensured under the Constitution. Any violation of law during the arrest and detention of a person would breach the constitutional guarantees and would lead to grave legal consequences, the court added.

The court said wrong entries in the station diary should be scored out by means of a single line and initialed by a senior police officer and in no case any such wrong entry be mutilated or rendered illegal nor should paper be pasted over it, the court added.

The court said, to maintain the station diary, properly printed books containing the proper number of pages should be issued to every police station by the concerned SP. Only duly issued books shall be used for maintaining the station diary to rule out the possibility of any fabrication and alteration in the same, the court concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC police station

Comments

1000 characters

LHC underscores need for adherence to police station diaries

PTI candidates to contest polls independently

PTI loses ‘bat’ as SC restores ECP order

SECP notifies draft of proposed amendments to NBFCs Rules, 2003

13 renewable projects: Foreign investors move power minister

Fight against terrorism: ECC approves Rs250m TSG for IB

PTI says Gohar’s house was raided

Pak-origin UK national Mahnaz becomes IFC Sanctions Board member

Taiwan inalienable part of PRC: FO

Morgan Stanley to pay $249m to settle US trading fraud charges

Petroleum products: Up to Rs5.50 cut in ex-depot prices likely

Read more stories