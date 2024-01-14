AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Japanese rubber futures up

Published 14 Jan, 2024

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Friday, logging gains for the fifth consecutive week, as firmer oil prices and Chinese export data fuelled investor appetite. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for June delivery closed up 5.4 yen, or 2.12%, at 260.6 yen ($1.80) per kg.

The benchmark contract was up 1.44% for the week. * The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for May delivery closed up 155 yuan, or 1.14%, at 13,770 yuan ($1,922.03) per metric ton.

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Friday as the United States and Britain launched strikes against Yemen-based Houthi, in retaliation to the Iran-backed group’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

“Speculation on the Red Sea developments is likely to induce volatility in both rubber futures and physical spot,” said Farah Miller, CEO of Helixtap Technologies, an independent rubber-focused data company.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. China’s exports exceeded expectations to improve 2.3% year-on-year in December 2023, compared with a 0.5% increase in November, Chinese customs data showed on Friday.

A customs survey of more than three-quarters of major Chinese exporters expects exports to remain the same or rise in 2024. China imported 723,000 million tonnes of rubber in December, up 5.55% month-on-month, and imported 7,952,000 million tonnes of rubber in 2023, up 8% from 2022. China’s consumer price index rose 0.2% last year, the slowest pace since 2009, and the full-year producer price index fell 3.0%, marking the steepest downturn since 2015. * Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed up 1.50%, ending at its best week since March 2022.

