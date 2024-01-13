AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Navarro beats Mertens to clinch first WTA title in Hobart

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2024 12:30pm

MELBOURNE: Emma Navarro gave herself a huge boost ahead of her Australian Open debut by claiming her first WTA tour title with a 6-1 4-6 7-5 victory over Elise Mertens in the final of the Hobart International on Saturday.

The 22-year-old American took the match to her top-seeded Belgian opponent from the start of her first tour final, shooting winners from both sides on the back of her big groundstrokes and wrapping up the first set in short order.

The experienced Mertens, who was aiming for a third title in Hobart after back-to-back triumphs in 2017 and 2018, came storming back in a tighter second set when the blustery Tasmanian wind made serving tricky.

Confident Alcaraz wants Djokovic final at Australian Open

The 2018 Australian Open semi-finalist rallied from 40-0 down to hold for 5-4 and levelled up the contest at 1-1 with the seventh break of serve in the set.

The tit-for-tat service breaks continued in an engrossing decider until Navarro edged ahead at 6-5 and kept her nerves at bay to complete the win with a big forehand down the line.

Navarro, the 27th seed, faces China’s Wang Xiyu on her Melbourne Park debut on Monday, while Mertens will open her Australian Open campaign against Egyptian Mayar Sherif.

Australian Open WTA Emma Navarro

Comments

1000 characters

Navarro beats Mertens to clinch first WTA title in Hobart

Bat symbol: SC resumes hearing ECP’s plea against high court verdict

US carries out new strike in Yemen after Biden vows to keep pressure on

Disbursement of SBA tranche: Dollar bonds extend rally on IMF approval

KE expresses its ‘limitation’ towards implementing integration plan

Side pact with coal-fired IPPs: ECC refuses to extend support to Power Division

First credit guarantee co launched for SMEs

Notices to fish exporters: FTO directs FBR to initiate proceedings against taxmen

Day 98 of war: Gaza: Dozens die in Israel strikes

Onion MEP fixed at $1,200 per MT

Sherbano case: Govt mulling filing appeal against SC judgment: AGP

Read more stories