NASTP Silicon project: army chief praises air force for achieving a milestone

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: General Syed Asim Munir, the Chief graced the inauguration ceremony of the second chapter of the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) Silicon, held in Karachi on Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, General Munir expressed his optimism about the project’s potential to propel technological progress and cultivate self-reliance in the nation.

COAS Munir appreciated the NASTP as a project of national and strategic significance that is poised to bring about manifold benefits for the country. He highlighted the crucial role it would play in fostering innovation and providing a platform for the nation’s youth and future generations to contribute to the fields of aerospace, cyber, and Information Technology.

Praising the collaborative efforts of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), its leadership, and skilled personnel, Gen Munir celebrated the achievement of yet another milestone in the form of NASTP Silicon. He acknowledged the pivotal role played by the PAF in making the project a reality and lauded their commitment to technological advancements.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, also shared his vision for NASTP to evolve into one of the best Aerospace, Cyber, and IT Clusters. He envisions the park transforming the national landscape with state-of-the-art design, research and development (R&D), and innovation centres, focusing on emerging and disruptive technologies. The goal is to maximize social, economic, security, and scientific dividends for the country.

Upon his arrival at the venue, the army chief was warmly received by Air Chief Marshal Sidhu. The cooperation and synergy between the army and air force leadership were evident, reflecting a united commitment to the advancement of the nation’s technological capabilities.

Following the inauguration ceremony, Gen Munir visited the Corps Headquarters Karachi. The Corps Commander Karachi Corps welcomed the Chief of Army Staff and provided a comprehensive briefing on operational preparedness, training initiatives, and administrative measures undertaken for the welfare of troops and the families of Shuhada (martyrs).

The visit underscored the holistic approach of the military leadership in addressing not only technological advancements but also the well-being and preparedness of the armed forces. The COAS expressed satisfaction with the measures taken and reiterated the importance of a strong, well-equipped, and well-supported military in safeguarding the nation’s interests.

