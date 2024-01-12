AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper gains restrained by Chinese loan data

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2024 04:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices climbed on Friday on expected monetary easing in China, though gains were capped by loan data from the world’s leading metals consumer and a firmer dollar.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $8,382 a metric ton by 1057 GMT, having retreated from a session high of $8,448.

China’s central bank is expected to ramp up liquidity and cut a key interest rate when it rolls over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday as authorities try to put the shaky economy on a more solid footing.

Growth in outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in China and viewed as a key gauge of metals demand, fell to 1.94 trillion yuan ($270.72 billion) from 2.45 trillion yuan in November.

“The market rolled back after the Chinese loans data,” one copper trader said, adding that he expected metals market activity to become increasingly subdued ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday in February.

Copper higher on arbitrage buying, weaker dollar

The U.S. dollar index has risen by about 0.9% this month on stronger than expected data from the United States and reduced likelihood of imminent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, which could undermine demand.

“Main drivers for the market at the moment include the U.S. macro situation, U.S. interest rates and the dollar,” said BNP Paribas analyst David Wilson. “The market isn’t particularly concerned about copper supply at the moment. Copper isn’t tight, look at the spreads.”

Spreads are the discounts for cash copper against the three-month copper, which this week hit a record high of $108 a ton. The discount was last at $96 a ton.

In other metals, aluminium was down 0.8% at $2,218 a ton, zinc slipped 0.2% to $2,498, lead ceded 0.1% to $2,094, tin was up 0.2% at $24,600 and nickel retreated 0.6% to $16,315.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper gains restrained by Chinese loan data

Macroeconomic conditions ‘have generally improved, but outlook remains challenging’, says IMF

Rupee sees 8th successive session, settles at 280.36 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on profit-taking

IMF’s first review: proud moment, says Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Israel rejects genocide charges, tells World Court it must defend itself

Democracy should be present in both country and political parties: CJP Isa

PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from election

Shehbaz Sharif withdraws candidacy from Karachi’s NA-242

Lucky Core Industries terminates SPA with Lotte Chemical

President Alvi accepts resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Read more stories